Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has recalled his battle with India batting maestro Virat Kohli and remembered telling him “you will not be spared.”

During Pakistan’s tour of India in 2012/13, the arch-rivals played a three-match ODI series that the men in green won 2-1.

Following the first ODI, Kohli told Junaid that he wouldn’t get him out again.

However, the 34-year-old proved the former Indian captain wrong as he proceeded to dismiss him in all three games.

“I have taken wickets of so many batsmen but people always remember Virat Kohli’s wicket. We have played in the U-19 World Cup, we knew each other. It was my comeback series and I was playing against India for the first time. I got Kohli in the first match and he told me it will not happen again,” he said on Nadir Ali’s YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

“I got him again in the second and third match. Before the third ODI at the breakfast table, I told him, ‘Virat you will not be spared today’. Younis Khan was also there. He said get him out again today. Younis bhai took Virat’s catch.”

The Pakistan team is currently featuring in a three-match Test series against Australia and trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

