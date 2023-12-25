Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that he personally told left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir to come out of retirement and start playing domestic cricket if he is genuinely interested in representing his country again.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 and despite hinting on multiple occasions that he is considering making a return, he has never taken any steps to make it a reality.

Hafeez made it clear that the door is open for the 31-year-old, but stressed he will have to earn his spot back in the national team through strong domestic performances.

“I called Mohammad Amir myself and said that if you want to play for Pakistan, you should take your retirement back and you should play domestic cricket. If you perform well, you will be selected in the Pakistan team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team are currently involved in a three-match Test series against Australia, where they trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

