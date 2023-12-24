Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed believes the pace bowling trio of Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad and Faheem Ashraf have proven themselves in domestic cricket.

He noted that if they are able to make the most of the opportunities presented to them, they could go on to have bright futures for Pakistan.

Shahzad made his international debut in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia and impressed in the first Test in Perth as he took five wickets in total.

However, he will now miss the rest of the series due to a rib stress fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

As for fast bowling all-rounder Faheem, he claimed one wicket and made scores of 9 and 5.

Hamza, meanwhile, wasn’t part of the playing XI for the first Test, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

“We have the likes of Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, and Faheem, who have proven their mettle in domestic competitions,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

