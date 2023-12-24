Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz believes fast bowler Haris Rauf’s decision to withdraw from the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia “could hurt Pakistan cricket.”

Rauf was set to be included in the 18-man squad for the tour, but he pulled out at the last moment due to concerns about his workload.

The 30-year-old, who has only played one Test to date, was asked to bowl 10 to 12 overs per day, but he reportedly refused to do so.

Despite Wahab giving him assurances that he would be closely monitored, Rauf decided not to play in the Test series.

“We spoke to Haris Rauf about this tour two days ago, and he gave his consent to playing Tests for Pakistan,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“However, he changed his mind… and didn’t want to be a part of this Australia Test series. He was worried about fitness issues and workload. We gave him assurances that we will facilitate him and accept any potential failures. Our physio said he has no injury concerns.

“He is fatigued, but we could have managed him well. However, he pulled out and is unavailable for this tour. I think this could hurt Pakistan cricket.”

Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia in Perth by 360 runs and will now look to bounce back in the second Test, which starts on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

