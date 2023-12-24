Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja admitted that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “very fast” as he is capable of hitting speeds up to 145 kph.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and recently replaced Babar Azam as Pakistan’s T20I captain.

Khawaja noted that Australia left-arm quick Mitchell Starc is very similar to Afridi as he is also able to generate express pace.

“I think Shaheen Shah and Mitchell Starc, both are very fast bowlers, and both can bowl up to 145,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, Afridi took two wickets in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

