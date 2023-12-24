Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said he is “not hoping for a good end” for Australia opening batsman David Warner in the ongoing three-match Test series.

Warner will retire from Test cricket after the series and while Afridi “would wish him good luck”, he wants to see Pakistan stop the 37-year-old from dominating.

The aggressive opener inflicted a lot of damage on the men in green in the first Test in Perth as he made a brilliant 164 in the first innings, which came off 211 balls and included 16 boundaries and four sixes.

With Pakistan losing that match by 360 runs, Afridi is determined to ensure Warner is dismissed early on in the remaining two Tests so that his farewell series ends on a quiet note.

“We would wish him good luck but not hoping for a good end for David Warner in his last Test series against us,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

