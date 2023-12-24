Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram wants Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez and chief selector Wahab Riaz to be given one year in their respective roles.

Wasim doesn’t want to see them sacked before then as he wants the duo to have enough time to implement the changes they see necessary to take Pakistan cricket forward.

The Sultan of Swing also urged them to stand by their decisions and “be brave” as it will instil confidence in everyone, including the players in the national team.

“Pakistan team has reached Australia, wish them all the luck, especially to the new boys. By new boys I mean Mohammad Hafeez who joined as team director/head coach, Wahab [Riaz] as chief selector, Kamran Akmal and others, give them time,” Wasim said in a video on X as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“They are present cricketers, it is their time. Let’s give them one year. And one more advice, please don’t do a press conference every three minutes, stick to your decisions, if you’ve taken a decision, then you should be aware of the consequences, if you’ve a disturbed mind, then the team here would have the same [mindset]. So please stick to your decision, be brave.”

The Pakistan team is currently in the midst of a three-match Test series against Australia and trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

