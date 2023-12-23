Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia top order batsman Usman Khawaja has refused to underestimate the Pakistan opening duo of Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq as he knows they have “scored a lot of runs.”

Pakistan and Australia are currently involved in a three-match Test series and Shafique made scores of 42 and 2 in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

As for Imam, he scored 62 and 10 in the match.

Despite Pakistan’s massive loss, Khawaja noted that Australia need to keep a close eye on Shafique and Imam as they can inflict a lot of damage.

“Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique [have] scored a lot of runs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: No problems between us, Shan Masood on Pakistan player he replaced

What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! 2804 ( 76.99 % ) He is ok! 620 ( 17.02 % ) He is overrated! 218 ( 5.99 % )

Like this: Like Loading...