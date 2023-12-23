Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz has taken a dig at fast bowler Haris Rauf for pulling out of the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, saying it is such players who later “complain they weren’t given the opportunity.”

Rauf withdrew from the tour since he had concerns about his fitness and workload.

Wahab also questioned the 30-year-old’s professionalism and noted that it is Rauf’s duty to put his country first, especially considering he is now playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

“I’ve played with most of these boys and I have a great relationship with them,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “But when it comes to professionalism, we have to look at what’s best for Pakistan. Haris was unavailable after the England series and not a part of any other Test series.

“When you are a centrally contracted player, it is your duty to serve Pakistan. I’m not disappointed, but the same players will later complain they weren’t given the opportunity, and people will ask why such and such player wasn’t selected.”

Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia by 360 runs and will look to rebound in the second Test, which starts on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

