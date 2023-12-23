Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood said there are no problems between him and his predecessor Babar Azam as they “have had a very good relationship.”

The 34-year-old replaced Azam as Test skipper after the latter resigned from the leadership role in all three formats following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

It had been reported that Azam was given the opportunity to continue captaining Pakistan in Test cricket, but he refused, which is when Masood was unveiled as his successor.

“I have had a very good relationship with Babar Azam,” Masood was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Both players are now involved in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, with Masood scoring 30 and 2 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

As for Azam, he made scores of 21 and 14 in the match.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

