Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary 100.2 mph Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes former captain Babar Azam has been the victim of total injustice.

His comments come after Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats following his side’s elimination from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Akhtar felt Azam should have been allowed to continue as captain while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took the time to find a replacement.

It had been reported that the 29-year-old was given the option to continue leading the Test team, but he turned it down.

Regardless of this, Akhtar expressed his anger at the fact that Azam was not treated fairly.

“There has been injustice with Babar,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the World Cup, Azam scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Currently, he is in action in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2761 ( 68.97 % ) Bad decision! 1242 ( 31.03 % )

