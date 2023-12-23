Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Fast bowler Hasan Ali said Pakistan need to be cautious around Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja as he “leaked our strategies” during a previous Test match in Karachi.

Hasan noted that Khawaja can understand Urdu and pointed out that the men in green need to ensure they don’t discuss any plans in the vicinity of the 37-year-old.

His comments come in the midst of Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, where the men in green lost the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

“Usman bhai is familiar with Urdu, but after he leaked our strategies to the Australia cricket team in Karachi, we’ve become more cautious. We’ll ensure not to discuss plans in Urdu in front of him to keep our strategies confidential. We’ll move a bit farther away from him to strategise for the game,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

