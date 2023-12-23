Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood said he doesn’t see himself as a sacrificial lamb after taking over the leadership role from Babar Azam.

Azam resigned from the captaincy in all three formats following Pakistan’s dismal performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Masood noted that he is focused on doing his best as captain and pointed out that everything is temporary.

“Firstly, we see it as an opportunity. When you haven’t done something before in your history, then you have an opportunity to go out there and try to change it. So that’s what we’re trying to do, to get a positive result for Pakistan and in this World Test Championship,” the 34-year-old was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“And as far as being qurbaani ka bakra (sacrificial lamb) is concerned, the captaincy, playing as a player in the side, these are all temporary things at the end of the day. As long as you are in that place, or seat, you should relish the opportunity, enjoy it and try and take responsibility, and give your best ability to the team.”

Masood is currently leading Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 30 and 2 in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

