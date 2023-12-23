Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon admitted that it is a “massive challenge” to bowl to Pakistan star Babar Azam since he is an outstanding batsman.

Azam, who recently resigned as captain, is renowned for his ability to play spin bowling and has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer for the past few years.

Lyon admitted that he always relishes the prospect of bowling to the 29-year-old as it allows him to put his skills to the test against one of the best in the world.

“Babar, firstly, has been a pleasure to play against but he’s also been a massive challenge,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently playing in the three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

Lyon achieved a major milestone in that match as he surpassed 500 Test wickets.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2761 ( 68.97 % ) Bad decision! 1242 ( 31.03 % )

