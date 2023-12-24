Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez insisted the team cannot blame their losses on the absence of fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Naseem has arguably been Pakistan’s most impressive bowler lately as he was taking wickets regularly and causing a lot of problems for the opposition batsmen.

However, he suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup that ruled him out of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia.

Even though Pakistan lost a key member of their side, Hafeez reiterated that other players need to step up and shine.

“Naseem is injured, but I don’t think you can pin losses on the absence of one player. Every player has to deliver,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia in Perth by 360 runs and will look to rebound in the second Test, which starts on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Sacrificial lamb, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood explains why this doesn’t apply to him

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 2717 ( 77.43 % ) He is ok! 547 ( 15.59 % ) He is overrated! 245 ( 6.98 % )

Like this: Like Loading...