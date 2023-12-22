Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan middle order batter Saud Shakeel said he is not thinking about becoming captain right now as he is still in the early stages of his career.

While he has captained in age group cricket, he insisted that his top priority at the moment is to keep performing well so that he retains his place in the team.

The 28-year-old has become an integral member of the batting line-up in Tests as he has scored a lot of runs and brought some much-needed stability.

Despite having impressed a lot of people so far, the Karachi native reiterated that he has no plans to target the captaincy in the near future.

“If you’re talking about age group cricket, then yes, I have captained. However, right now, I’m not thinking about these things because it’s the early stage of my career. My entire focus is on winning matches for Pakistan whenever I perform,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shakeel is currently representing Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 28 and 24 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

