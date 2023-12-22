Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary batsman Javed Miandad believes “those who [don’t] understand cricket” are responsible for removing Babar Azam as captain.

Azam was under increasing pressure when it came to the leadership role and he ultimately decided to step down after his side were eliminated from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

However, Miandad questioned how those in charge came to the decision to sack the 29-year-old.

“Those who [don’t] understand cricket removed Babar Azam from captaincy,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I’m not thinking about becoming captain, Pakistan batter insists his top priority is to keep performing

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2752 ( 69.01 % ) Bad decision! 1236 ( 30.99 % )

Like this: Like Loading...