Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez said left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir is no longer interested in playing international cricket as he has “moved on in his life and his priorities have changed.”

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, but indicated on a few occasions that he would be keen to play for his country again.

However, Hafeez pointed out that the 31-year-old is focusing his attention elsewhere and the team management and selectors have to respect his decision.

“He said that he has moved on in his life and his priorities have changed in life, which we have to respect,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently facing Australia in a three-match Test series, where they trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

