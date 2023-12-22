Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy has lavished praise on Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, calling him a “very good player.”

Azam has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorers in all three formats for the past few years and has single-handedly won numerous games for his team.

The 29-year-old’s batting form has been a bit turbulent as of late, but Murphy noted it would be unwise to underestimate the Lahore native.

“Babar Azam is a very good player, and Pakistan’s top order boasts players with great class,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam, who stepped down as captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, is currently featuring in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia.

In the first Test in Perth, he made scores of 21 and 14 as Pakistan succumbed to a 360-run loss.

He will no doubt be determined to post a big score in the second Test, which starts on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: His place is settled, Shan Masood insists Pakistan Test player is not in danger of being dropped

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2742 ( 68.98 % ) Bad decision! 1233 ( 31.02 % )

Like this: Like Loading...