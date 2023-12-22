Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has confirmed that Sarfaraz Ahmed is the “settled” wicketkeeper-batsman in the Test team.

He made it clear that nothing will change that right now as Sarfaraz has performed well and “secured his spot in the team.”

While questions have been raised about keeping Mohammad Rizwan on the bench, Masood reiterated that Sarfaraz is the Test team’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman for the time being.

“Sarfaraz was player of the series in the last home series against New Zealand. He also performed well in Sri Lanka and secured his spot in the team. He is the settled wicketkeeper in this team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, Sarfaraz made scores of 3 and 4 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

