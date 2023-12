Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes Imad Wasim is “Pakistan’s best spinner”, indicating that he is even better than first-choice option Shadab Khan.

Latif’s praise for Imad comes after the 35-year-old left-arm spinner announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2023.

The former captain pointed out that in addition to being a great spinner, Imad can also be “very helpful in batting.”

“He is Pakistan’s best spinner and can be very helpful in batting as well,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently playing a three-match Test series against Australia and trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He is very good, Australia spinner Todd Murphy holds Pakistan batsman in very high regard

What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! 1619 ( 58.94 % ) He is ok! 761 ( 27.7 % ) He is overrated! 367 ( 13.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...