Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez has assured left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir that he will “be given equal opportunities” if he comes out of retirement and plays for the national team again.

Hafeez noted that Amir, who retired from international cricket in December 2020, won’t be able to return to the Pakistan side straight away as he will need to prove himself in domestic cricket.

However, should he perform well enough to earn a recall, Hafeez promised the 31-year-old from Gujar Khan that he will get plenty of chances to cement his spot.

“Once you come into the team, I assure you that you will be given equal opportunities like others,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently in the midst of a three-match Test series against Australia, where they trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

