Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said he expects pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi to be hostile and create problems for the batsmen in the ongoing three-Test series against Australia.

Afridi took two wickets in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

While the 23-year-old wasn’t at his best during the match, there were patches when he was really troubling the Australian batsmen.

Sarfaraz wants Afridi to do this more often in the remaining two Tests and added that he expects Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc to do the same to the Pakistan batsmen since he has the same role as Afridi.

“Shaheen Afridi and Mitchell Starc are both excellent bowlers and they will both try to create problems for the batters,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

