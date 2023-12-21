I want an IPL deal, Pakistan fast bowler hopes it happens soon

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is eager to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at some point and hopes to land a deal with one of the franchises.

Pakistan players are not allowed to feature in the IPL due to frosty political relations between India and Pakistan.

However, Hasan hopes that the ban will be lifted in the near future so that he and many of the other top players in Pakistan can take part in the star-studded T20 competition.

“Every player wants to play IPL and it is my wish to play there. It is one of the biggest leagues in the world and I will definitely play there if there is an opportunity in the future,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan is currently part of Australia’s squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, but he wasn’t part of the playing XI for the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

Should Pakistan make some changes to their line-up, the 29-year-old from Gujranwala could feature in the second Test, which starts on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

