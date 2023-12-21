Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan top order batsman Saim Ayub wants to play fearless cricket in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, but insisted that this approach doesn’t mean slogging blindly.

Ayub is hoping to make his Test debut in the series after lighting up the domestic circuit with a string of impressive performances.

The 21-year-old from Karachi scored 553 runs in four games for the Karachi Region Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeA Trophy), which included three centuries, at an average of 79.

He was named Man of the Match in the QeA Trophy final against Faisalabad Region as he made 203 in the first innings and 109 in the second innings.

Most recently, he featured in the Pakistan Cup and finished as the highest run-scorer with 397 runs in eight games, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 49.62.

Ayub wasn’t included in the playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

Should he get the chance to make his debut in the second Test, the talented youngster has vowed to take the attack to Australia’s bowlers whenever he can.

“We will play with a fearless approach in Australia. However, fearless approach doesn’t mean to slog blindly. Good bowlers should be given respect,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

