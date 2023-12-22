Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic batsman Javed Miandad believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed should have been appointed Test captain instead of Shan Masood.

Masood was named as Babar Azam’s successor after the latter stepped down from the leadership role in all three formats following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

However, given that Sarfaraz has previously captained Pakistan, including in Test cricket, Miandad felt it made the most sense to put him in charge in the longest format.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed should not only be included in the team against Australia, but due to his experience, he should have been the captain,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz, Masood and Azam are currently in action in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia.

Pakistan lost the first Test in Perth by 360 runs and will look to bounce back in the second Test, which gets underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

