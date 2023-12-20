Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “an important part of the team” and will always be supported by the board.

In addition to being Pakistan’s pace spearhead, Afridi was also recently named T20I captain.

The leadership role was given to him after Babar Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats after the men in green were eliminated from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“Our support is always with you, Shaheen; you are an important part of the team,” Ashraf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and took two wickets in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

