Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan middle order batsman Saud Shakeel said he doesn’t need to “score centuries or become the top scorer” as his top priority is helping the team win.

Shakeel has become a key member of the Test team as he has scored plenty of runs and provided some much-needed stability.

Currently, he is playing in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 28 and 24 in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

While most batsmen would admit that they want to post big scores, Shakeel reiterated that the team comes first for him.

“I don’t think in a way that I have to score centuries or become the top scorer. My personal goal is to contribute to the team’s victory whenever I perform,” the 28-year-old from Karachi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

