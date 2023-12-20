Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batting icon Javed Miandad unleashed his full wrath against recently removed team director Mickey Arthur, saying his appointment was “on his term.”

Arthur took on the role despite being head coach of English county side Derbyshire.

Many questioned whether the 55-year-old would be fully committed to the Pakistan role, but his tenure was brief as he was replaced by Mohammad Hafeez after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Regardless of this, Miandad noted that giving Arthur the role in the first place “was an insult to all those who can do a better job” in Pakistan.

“Mickey Arthur’s appointment on his terms was an insult to all those who can do a better job as coaches for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The Pakistan cricket team are currently involved in a three-match Test series against Australia and find themselves 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

