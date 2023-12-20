Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf is not happy at all as he feels he has been the victim of “undue criticism”, a close family source said.

The 150 kph speedster is understood to be disappointed with the fact that he was criticised for his performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, even though he was Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

The 30-year-old picked up 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 33.31.

However, he also conceded 533 runs, which is the most by any bowler in a single edition of the World Cup.

Nonetheless, Rauf is angry at being unfairly judged by everyone, including those “who hardly know anything.”

“Look, Haris is upset with those who have unleashed undue criticism on the pacers during the World Cup campaign. Even those who hardly know anything are criticising his form and raising questions about his not picking wickets regularly during World Cup matches,” the close family source was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf was supposed to be part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, but he pulled out of the tour due to fitness and workload concerns.

Instead, he is representing the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia by 360 runs and will look to bounce back in the second Test, which starts on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

