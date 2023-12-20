Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez has commended wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed for his commitment to playing domestic cricket.

He noted that the former captain respects domestic matches and never misses any games as he is determined to keep playing and improving his craft.

Recently, Sarfaraz captained the Karachi Region Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 697 runs in seven matches, which included two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 99.57.

He then went on to score 95 runs in six matches in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 23.75.

“The best thing about Sarfaraz Ahmed is that he respected domestic cricket. He did not miss even a single match of domestic competitions. He is the most senior of this team and he never took rest. His participation in domestic cricket is commendable,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Sarfaraz is now representing Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 3 and 4 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

