Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan said he wants to play like Australia legend Adam Gilchrist and emulate his aggressive style of batting.

Gilchrist is one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen to ever play the sport, while 20-year-old Haseebullah is seen as a rising star in Pakistan.

While he is still waiting to make his international debut, the Pishin native might get the chance to during Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January 2024 as he earned his maiden call-up to the national team.

Should he get the chance to feature in any of the matches against the Black Caps, Haseebullah plans to take a page out of Gilchrist’s book and attack the opposition bowlers.

“I try to play like Adam Gilchrist. He was aggressive and I also try to bat aggressively,” he told Geo Super.

The Pakistan team is currently in the midst of a three-match Test series against Australia and trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s T20I series against New Zealand will kick off on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

