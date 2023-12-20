Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has picked New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and the India duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his “favourite batters in the world”, saying he really admires them.

Azam noted that all three of them are “top players” who score runs and keep doing well for their respective countries.

In addition to his, the 29-year-old also pointed out how they excel in all sorts of conditions, which, in his mind, is what makes them “the best.”

“Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson are my favourite batters in the world. They’re the top players in the world. They read the conditions well, that’s why they are the best. I admire them,” he said in a video shared by Star Sports as quoted by NDTV.

Azam resigned as Pakistan captain in all three formats after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

The men in green began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they stopped their four-game skid with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their campaign in dismal fashion as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Azam is now playing in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

