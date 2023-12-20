Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowling coach Umar Gul admitted that the national team need swing specialist Naseem Shah back as soon as possible as his absence is already being felt.

Naseem suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup and missed the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

He was also ruled out of the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, where the men in green have had to bring in new pace bowlers such as Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad.

“His absence will be felt in Australia,” Gul was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia in Perth by 360 runs and will look to bounce back in the second Test, which gets underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

