Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spin bowling coach Saeed Ajmal said he expects spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed to have an impact in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia as both have done well in domestic cricket.

Neither of them were picked for the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

Should either of them be selected for the second Test, Ajmal hopes that they make the most of the opportunity even though the conditions won’t be in their favour.

“Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed have been selected for the Australia tour and are performing well in the domestic circuit,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Lots of runs against Australia, Michael Vaughan confident Pakistan batsman will rise to the occasion

What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! 255 ( 71.63 % ) He is ok! 74 ( 20.79 % ) He is overrated! 27 ( 7.58 % )

Like this: Like Loading...