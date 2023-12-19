Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is confident that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam will score “lots of runs” in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia.

Azam’s form with the bat has been a concern as of late as he has not been able to convert his starts into big scores.

This was evident during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Azam, who quit as captain after the tournament, didn’t get his Test campaign against Australia off to a good start as he made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

Regardless of this, Vaughan is still optimistic that the 29-year-old will post some big scores.

“Lots of runs down under is my guess,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

