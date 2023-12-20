Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Renowned cricket commentator David Lloyd is glad that Babar Azam is no longer Pakistan’s captain and said it’s time for someone else to “have the headache.”

Azam resigned from the leadership role in all three formats following his team’s dismal performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Shan Masood replaced him as Test captain, while Shaheen Shah Afridi took over as T20I skipper.

With the captaincy off his shoulders, Lloyd pointed out that Azam is free to focus solely on his batting.

“Just get on with playing and let somebody else have the headache,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the World Cup, Azam amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

The 29-year-old is currently playing in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2608 ( 68.96 % ) Bad decision! 1174 ( 31.04 % )

