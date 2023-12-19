Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic batsman Javed Miandad admitted he is confused about how a sugar mill owner like Zaka Ashraf is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and “running cricket in our country.”

Miandad questioned how much cricket Ashraf has played and whether he has the knowledge required to fulfil his duties as PCB chairman.

The 66-year-old feels that someone more well-versed with the issues plaguing cricket in the nation should be in charge of the PCB.

“He is running cricket in our country. The cricketing affairs are being managed by sugar mill owners,” Miandad told Geo News.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently playing a three-match Test series against Australia and find themselves 1-0 down after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

