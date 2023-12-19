Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has advised former Pakistan captain Babar Azam to revamp his game, personality and mindset.

Azam recently stepped down as captain in all three formats and was replaced by Shan Masood as Test captain, while Shaheen Shah Afridi took over as T20I skipper.

Now that the 29-year-old is free to focus solely on his batting, Gambhir urged him to take the time to make improvements in various areas.

“I feel Babar will have to change his personality, his game and, importantly, his mindset,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s last assignment before resigning as captain was the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their last group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Azam is now featuring in Pakistan’s three-Test series against Australia and made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will start on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

