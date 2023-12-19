Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz said Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Ihsanullah are all capable of bowling over 140 kph and “can create an impact” in Test cricket.

Naseem, who is one of Pakistan’s go-to fast bowlers, is currently recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in the Asia Cup.

As for Hasnain and Ihsanullah, they are working towards regaining full fitness after suffering ankle and elbow injuries respectively.

Given the potential all three possess, Wahab admitted that they are capable of being “frontline bowling options” in Test cricket.

“Our frontline Test bowling options who bowl 140+ and can create an impact are unfit, all three of them,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan are currently involved in a three-match Test series against Australia and find themselves 1-0 down after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Demote him down the order, Imad Wasim doesn’t want to see Pakistan batsman dropped

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Hasnain? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Hasnain? He is really good! 659 ( 65.97 % ) He is ok! 234 ( 23.42 % ) He is overrated! 106 ( 10.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...