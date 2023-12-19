Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle believes Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has “done really well” lately, even though he struggled in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Imam amassed 162 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 70, at an average of 27.

His poor run of form resulted in him being dropped for the last three matches as he was replaced by Fakhar Zaman, who was removed from the playing XI after the team’s opening game against the Netherlands due to his own struggles with the bat.

However, Bhogle wants Pakistan to keep backing Imam as the 27-year-old has always come good for them in the past.

“Imam has done really well of late,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Imam is now involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 62 and 10 in the first Test in Perth, which the men in green lost by 360 runs.

The second Test will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Full change needed, Gautam Gambhir wants Pakistan player to revamp his game, personality and mindset

What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! 1010 ( 65.29 % ) He is ok! 383 ( 24.76 % ) He is overrated! 154 ( 9.95 % )

Like this: Like Loading...