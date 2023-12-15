Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary 161.3 kph fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been the victim of “unjust” treatment.

Azam resigned as captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi replacing him as Test and T20I skipper respectively.

Considering how often the 29-year-old led from the front with the bat during his tenure as captain, Akhtar reiterated that he deserves a lot more respect than what he has been shown.

“The treatment [of] Babar Azam was unjust,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the World Cup, Azam accumulated 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

He is now representing Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which got underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2578 ( 69.1 % ) Bad decision! 1153 ( 30.9 % )

