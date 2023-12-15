Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he wants Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub opening the batting in T20Is.

Currently, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are Pakistan’s go-to opening pair in the shortest format, but both of them have come under fire for playing too slowly and wasting too many deliveries to score their runs.

Due to this, Amir wants Zaman and Ayub to fill the opening slots as they can score quicker and get the men in green off to strong starts.

“I’ll pick Fakhar and Saim as openers,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Recently, Zaman played for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and scored 220 runs in four matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 73.33.

He then played for Abbottabad Region in the National T20 Cup, where he amassed 320 runs in eight matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.71 and a strike-rate of 135.02.

As for Ayub, he has been dominating on the domestic circuit and is currently part of Pakistan’s squad for their tour of Australia, where he could potentially make his Test debut.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia got underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

