Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has made it clear that he has never had any issues with his fitness and has always been in good health.

Malik is keen to make his T20I comeback, but hasn’t represented Pakistan since November 2021.

The 41-year-old is still active in domestic cricket and recently played for Sialkot Region in the National T20 Cup, where he amassed 305 runs in 10 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 43.57 and a strike-rate of 132.03.

“I never had any issue with my physical fitness,” Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Sialkot native wasn’t picked in Pakistan’s squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where the men in green began with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their campaign in dismal fashion as England battered them by 93 runs.

Pakistan are now involved in a three-match Test series against Australia, which got underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Victim of unjust treatment, Shoaib Akhtar thinks Pakistan player deserves a lot more respect

Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! 1277 ( 72.89 % ) No! 475 ( 27.11 % )

Like this: Like Loading...