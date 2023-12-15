Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Manoj Tiwary has expressed his concerns about Pakistan star Babar Azam since he has been “under immense pressure.”

Azam recently resigned as captain in all three formats and has also been heavily criticised for his batting, which hasn’t been at its best for the past few months.

Regardless of this, Tiwary noted that the 29-year-old from Lahore “is a great player” who plays an important role in the Pakistan team.

“Babar is a great player under immense pressure,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam gave up the captaincy after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to progress to the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their final group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Azam will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which gets underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

