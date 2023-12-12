Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has conceded that he can’t see Pakistan batsman Babar Azam winning the team matches.

He noted that the 29-year-old will be consistent and score 50 to 60 runs before getting out.

While these contributions are definitely useful, Afridi reiterated that they probably won’t be enough to help the men in green triumph all the time.

“I don’t get the feeling that Babar will win you matches when he walks out to bat. The general feeling with Babar is that he will score 50-60 runs when he walks out to bat,” he said on Samaa TV as quoted by NDTV.

Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Pakistan kicked things off with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four straight defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in dismal fashion as England thumped them by 93 runs.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He would be my No. 1 pick as Pakistan ODI captain, Mohammad Amir names Babar Azam’s successor

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2418 ( 68.56 % ) Bad decision! 1109 ( 31.44 % )

Like this: Like Loading...