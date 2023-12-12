Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said there is nothing stopping Pakistan from being great, especially considering they have star players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

He admitted that the team can do wonders at the international level if they make “some specific changes.”

Ganguly’s comments come after the men in green failed to impress in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, even after some former cricketers backed them to qualify for the semi-finals.

“The country that has Shaheen Shah Afridi, the team that has Rizwan, Babar, and Imam could be great if some specific changes are made,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

In the World Cup, Pakistan began with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite ending their four-game losing streak with consecutive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in dismal fashion as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now take on Australia in a three-match Test series, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

