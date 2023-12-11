Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has named top order batsman Shan Masood as his number one pick to replace Babar Azam as ODI captain.

Azam stepped down as skipper in all three formats, with Shaheen Shah Afridi having taken over in T20Is and Masood in Tests.

However, since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have yet to name the new ODI captain, Amir feels Masood would be the perfect man for the job.

“In ODIs, if you want to change [the] regime [then] Shan Masood can be a very good option,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s last assignment as captain was the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where Pakistan started off with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to progress to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in dismal fashion as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

