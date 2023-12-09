Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has taken a shot at Pakistan star Babar Azam, saying he is a “good batter” but a poor captain.

Azam stepped down from the leadership role in all three formats after the men in green were eliminated from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Aaqib questioned when the 29-year-old showed any potential of being a strong leader and wondered why he was even given the role in the first place.

“Babar is a good batter, but he is not a good captain,” he said on Suno News as quoted by NDTV.

In the World Cup, Azam amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Pakistan began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a low as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Azam’s next assignment will be Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

