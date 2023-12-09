Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir believes Sarfaraz Ahmed should have been named Test captain for the next two years so that a youngster could have been groomed to take over.

His comments come after Babar Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats, with Shan Masood having replaced him in Tests and Shaheen Shah Afridi taking over in T20Is.

Considering Sarfaraz previously captained the team in the past, Amir felt that he was the most qualified man to succeed Azam as Test captain.

“If you want to prepare any youngster for Test captaincy, Sarfaraz still has 2 years left in cricket, so appoint him as the captain along with a youngster as vice-captain,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently played in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they began with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they ended their four-game losing streak with consecutive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, it wasn’t enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their final group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now face Australia in a three-match Test series, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

